Benchmark Boosts Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $182.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

LEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. Lear has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,291 shares of company stock worth $2,709,541. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

