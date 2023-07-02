BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $380.31 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $30,623.80 or 1.00156052 BTC on exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $380.31 million and approximately $461,101.78 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 30,535.2308239 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $457,657.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

