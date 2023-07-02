Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00109659 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00050958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00028320 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

