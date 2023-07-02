BITICA COIN Price Hits $0.0552 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $994,194.63 and $1,905.22 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014452 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,585.80 or 1.00002256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.07468608 USD and is up 23.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,231.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

