BitShares (BTS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $441,683.73

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $441,683.73 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002125 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002402 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000948 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,019,384 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

