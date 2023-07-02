BitShares Price Hits $0.0088 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $26.34 million and $406,612.69 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002089 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002430 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000954 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,019,038 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.