Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Blackboxstocks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $3.00 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 203.66% and a negative net margin of 124.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Stories
