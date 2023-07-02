Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 59.0% from the May 31st total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $3.00 on Friday. Blackboxstocks has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative return on equity of 203.66% and a negative net margin of 124.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackboxstocks

About Blackboxstocks

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Free Report ) by 286.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

