BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Bought by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCAT opened at $15.25 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%.

