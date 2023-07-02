BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:MEAR)

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS MEAR opened at $49.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 102.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 118,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 60,255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 377.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 53,523 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

