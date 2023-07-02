BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Plans $0.20 Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $515,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $779,000. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,606,000.

About BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.