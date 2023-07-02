BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI) Plans $0.58 Dividend

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5772 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKGI stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Company Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

