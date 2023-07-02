Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $66.00.

BCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

BCC stock opened at $90.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.50. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.61 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,757,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,439,000 after acquiring an additional 145,629 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,403,000 after purchasing an additional 43,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,681,000 after purchasing an additional 46,223 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

