Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $44.89

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and traded as high as $49.61. Bombardier shares last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 18,675 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Trading Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.78.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.