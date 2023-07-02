Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Short Interest Update

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the May 31st total of 109,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance

Shares of BRAG opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.08.

Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 million. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

