Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Braintrust has a market cap of $34.01 million and approximately $393,261.88 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001390 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC.
Braintrust Token Profile
Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Braintrust
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Braintrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.