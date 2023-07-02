Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 3,000 Shares

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,137,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,997,253.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $19,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 140 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $558.60.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $41,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $20,900.00.

Brightcove Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BCOV stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $49.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Brightcove by 489.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 143,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 119,208 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Brightcove by 16.4% in the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 2,445,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 344,050 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brightcove in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Brightcove by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

