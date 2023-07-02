Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Broadcom by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO stock opened at $867.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $741.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.75. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

