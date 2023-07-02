Brokerages Set Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) PT at $10.40

Shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

OUKPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $5.96 on Friday. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

Metso Oyj Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

