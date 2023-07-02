Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) PT at $16.75

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,319.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,976.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $739,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 244,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,319.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,511 shares of company stock worth $6,654,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 448.59% and a negative net margin of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 249.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.