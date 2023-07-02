Brokerages Set State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Price Target at $82.21

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

State Street Price Performance

NYSE STT opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $34,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

