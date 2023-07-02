Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Bought by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.32% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $16,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 303.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after buying an additional 102,093 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.4% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 76.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,841,000 after purchasing an additional 637,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.23. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.12.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

