Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:BTX opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,446,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned 4.16% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

