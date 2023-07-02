California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $56.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $58.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWT. UBS Group downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut California Water Service Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $61.50.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

California Water Service Group Stock Down 0.2 %

CWT stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $58.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.47. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.