Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 576 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $47.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $411.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -61.86%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

