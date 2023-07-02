Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys Shares of 28,215 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

