Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,747,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,801,000 after acquiring an additional 121,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,510,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,485,000 after buying an additional 150,389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO opened at $220.16 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

