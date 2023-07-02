Camelot Portfolios LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52,033.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 2,508,545 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after buying an additional 461,070 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $165.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

