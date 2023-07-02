Camelot Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 26,548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hanesbrands by 62.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,608,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 65,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI opened at $4.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

