Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 479 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 89.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,431,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,416,000 after purchasing an additional 674,456 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

MPC opened at $116.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.96. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.86 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.