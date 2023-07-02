Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. MidCap Financial Investment accounts for approximately 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.20% of MidCap Financial Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MFIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,527,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $738,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.80. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $822.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.