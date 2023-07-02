Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSWC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $900,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Trading Down 0.3 %

CSWC opened at $19.72 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $751.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Capital Southwest’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.59%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

