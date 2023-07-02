CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Cut by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,279,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. CDW makes up 6.5% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of CDW worth $249,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,453,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 111,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $183.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.14. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

