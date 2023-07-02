CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $45.32 million and $8.39 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00014391 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,546.30 or 1.00013035 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05546811 USD and is down -1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $8,381,219.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

