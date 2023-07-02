Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD – Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.51. Celyad Oncology shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 2,260 shares trading hands.

Celyad Oncology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

