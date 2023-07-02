Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Champion Iron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Champion Iron stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

