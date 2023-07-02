CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CHS Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. CHS has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $27.67.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Trading of CHS

CHS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

