Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cineverse had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million for the quarter. Cineverse updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cineverse Price Performance

Shares of CNVS opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.07. Cineverse has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Get Cineverse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cineverse to $6.50 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cineverse from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Cineverse Company Profile

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, powered by its proprietary technology platform. The company features brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineverse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.