Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.59

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.59 and traded as low as C$3.54. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$3.57, with a volume of 1,930 shares.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.60. The company has a market cap of C$90.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:CPH Free Report ) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 134.59% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of C$6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.4912281 earnings per share for the current year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

