Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $111.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

