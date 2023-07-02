Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.74

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.74 and traded as low as $8.76. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 9,601 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZWI. Hovde Group lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73.

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 million. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZWI. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 213,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

