Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 107,115 DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack acquired 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,896. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Articles

