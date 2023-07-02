Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 117.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,948 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 4.7% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $24,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $369.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $345.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.60. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

