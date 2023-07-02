Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

