Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $62.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

