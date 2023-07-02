Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 1,110 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day moving average is $203.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

