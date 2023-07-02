Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

