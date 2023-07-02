Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $966,000 Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 130,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $286.98 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The firm has a market cap of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

