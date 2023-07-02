Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.