Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 8,760 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.75 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

