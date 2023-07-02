Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 234,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Down 5.0 %

CMND opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Clearmind Medicine has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.10.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Clearmind Medicine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.